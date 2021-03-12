NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio announced phase two of plans to reform the NYPD Friday.
“Part 2 has 28 more important proposals for making the NYPD more effective, more responsive, more sensitive to communities for drawing communities and the NYPD closer, for changing some things that haven’t worked as well and addressing the inequities of the past and laying a path forward,” de Blasio said.
WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Phase 2 Of Police Reform
The proposals include efforts to decriminalize poverty, recognize historical and modern day racialized policing, provide transparency and accountability, community representation and partnership to make sure the NYPD reflect the city, and diversifying the department.
READ MORE: NYPD Adopts New Guidelines For Disciplining Officer Misconduct; Mayor De Blasio Says It’s A ‘Game Changer’
That includes considering New York City residency in the hiring process.
To read the full report, click here.
PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS
- Writer David Simon, The Wire Creator, Discusses Policing In America With CBS2’s Maurice DuBois
- Timothy Cardinal Dolan Throws Support Behind NYPD, Calls For An End To ‘Attacks’
- CBS2 Speaks With Members Of Cure Violence Group Man Up! Inc.
- NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams On What’s Next When It Comes To Race
- Documentary Filmmaker Marshall Curry Discusses Where The Conversation Goes From Here
- Schomburg Center Releases ‘Black Liberation Reading List’
- Black Parents Describe Tough Conversations About Racism With Their Children
- Complete CBS2 Coverage
Check back soon for more on this developing story.