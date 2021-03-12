BreakingCuomo Says He Will Not Resign, Calls For Investigations To Move Forward, Says 'I Did Not Do What Has Been Alleged, Period'
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Local TV, New York, NYPD, police, Police Reform

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mayor Bill de Blasio announced phase two of plans to reform the NYPD Friday.

“Part 2 has 28 more important proposals for making the NYPD more effective, more responsive, more sensitive to communities for drawing communities and the NYPD closer, for changing some things that haven’t worked as well and addressing the inequities of the past and laying a path forward,” de Blasio said.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Phase 2 Of Police Reform 

The proposals include efforts to decriminalize poverty, recognize historical and modern day racialized policing, provide transparency and accountability, community representation and partnership to make sure the NYPD reflect the city, and diversifying the department.

READ MORE: NYPD Adopts New Guidelines For Disciplining Officer Misconduct; Mayor De Blasio Says It’s A ‘Game Changer’

That includes considering New York City residency in the hiring process.

To read the full report, click here.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

CBSNewYork Team