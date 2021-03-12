NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four workers at Rikers Island have been suspended after a murder suspect was mistakenly let out of jail.
Christopher Buggs, 26, was released Monday due to a clerical error.
He had been locked up since 2018 while awaiting trial on murder and weapons charges.
An assistant warden, supervisor and two correction officers are off the job pending the results of an investigation.
Police are still trying to track down Buggs and bring him back into custody.