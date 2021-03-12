ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A report released Friday finds Rochester officials lied about details in the death of Daniel Prude.
Prude, 41, died while being restrained by police in March 2020.
The report commissioned by Rochester's city council found the mayor and former police chief lied and kept critical details in the case secret.
Both reportedly knew police restrained Prude, but that information was not made public until months later.
In February, a grand jury decided not to charge the officers involved.