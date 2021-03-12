NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two New York City Sanitation workers were attacked on the job in Brooklyn.
It happened early Thursday morning on Pitkin Avenue in East New York.
Police said the workers got into an argument with two women whose Uber was stuck behind the Sanitation truck.
The women allegedly called three men, who joined in the attack.
Surveillance video shows one man run toward the truck with a baseball bat and hit a worker.
Police said a second man pulled out a knife.
The suspects allegedly ran off with a cellphone and were seen getting into a red Chrysler 300.
