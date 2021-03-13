NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was stabbed in the neck by a stranger on an MTA bus in Brooklyn.
It happened around 5:20 p.m. on March 5 on board a B46 bus at the corner of Sterling Place and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.
According to police, a 47-year-old man was sitting on the bus when a stranger approached him and started talking to him. The stranger then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the neck.
Police say the suspect got off the bus and ran away.
The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was treated and released.
Police have released a surveillance photo taken from the bus.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.