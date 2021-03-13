By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a windy and cold start to the weekend after a spring-like stretch, things turned more tranquil for the afternoon. Bright skies and crisp temps in the 40s made for a pretty, albeit chilly, day.
Expect clear skies with light breezes tonight, and it’ll be cold with temps bottoming out in the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow will start off bright and cold but temps will top off around 50. A cold front approaching tomorrow afternoon will be accompanied by more gusty winds, with a blustery but bright finish to the weekend.
A few rain drops or snowflakes are possible as the front moves through, and temps will be knocked down substantially tomorrow night into Monday… High temps only top out in the upper 30s.