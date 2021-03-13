By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a taste of spring the past few days… winter is back. Temps will be running 15 to 20 degrees colder than Friday, along with a brisk NW breeze.READ MORE: Police: Gunman Killed Innocent Bystander Gudelia Vallinas, 37, In Queens Shooting
The good news is we’re looking at plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Highs both days will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
The winds diminish this afternoon and tonight, but quickly return for Sunday. Gusts to 40 mph are possible tomorrow, much like what we saw late Friday night. Even so, it remains sunny and dry.READ MORE: Rally To Reopen Schools Full Time Planned In Lower Manhattan Saturday
Monday will be below normal as highs struggle to reach 40. Mostly sunny skies will give way to some increasing clouds late in the day.
Our next chance of precip is Tuesday… mainly rain, but some flakes are possible!
Remember to “spring ahead” tonight and have a great weekend!