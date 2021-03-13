CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Javits Center has ended overnight appointments for the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

A state Department of Health spokesperson says the pilot program offering around-the-clock appointments ended Wednesday.

It was created to give out the first shipment of the one-shot doses immediately.

The hours could eventually be expanded once again when more shipments of the vaccine become available.

