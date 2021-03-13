LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a memorial at the Jersey Shore on Saturday for seniors who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Family members of coronavirus victims gathered in Long Branch.READ MORE: U.S. Reaches COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone Of 100 Million Shots
It was a way to remember the lives lost while so many long-term care patients were forced to live in isolation.READ MORE: Rally To Reopen Schools Full Time Planned In Lower Manhattan Saturday
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“She was used to this big, loving family, and all of a sudden, it’s nothing. She passed away last Saturday suddenly, a day and a half after she was rushed to the hospital,” said Lisset Stirpe, the daughter of a COVID-19 victim.MORE NEWS: New York City To Honor Lives Lost To COVID-19 With Virtual 'Day Of Remembrance' Memorial
Family members were invited to lay a stone with their loved one’s name on it next to a memorial chair and wreath.