By CBSNewYork Team
LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a memorial at the Jersey Shore on Saturday for seniors who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Family members of coronavirus victims gathered in Long Branch.

It was a way to remember the lives lost while so many long-term care patients were forced to live in isolation.

“She was used to this big, loving family, and all of a sudden, it’s nothing. She passed away last Saturday suddenly, a day and a half after she was rushed to the hospital,” said Lisset Stirpe, the daughter of a COVID-19 victim.

Family members were invited to lay a stone with their loved one’s name on it next to a memorial chair and wreath.

