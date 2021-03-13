By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! If you're headed out, get ready for a reality check! After some hit 70 degrees again on Friday, gusty winds swept through overnight with a strong cold front. We're starting off with temps in the 20s and low 30s.
No problems through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Just expect temps closer to normal for this time of year… in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds diminish this afternoon and tonight, then it becomes blustery again for Sunday.
Our coldest day in the extended looks to be Monday, as highs struggle to get much above 40. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds in the evening. Next chance of any precip arrives Tuesday… perhaps even with some flakes in the mix!
Have a great weekend and don’t forget to “spring forward” before heading to bed Saturday night.