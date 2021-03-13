NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parents, teachers, students and elected officials are planning to rally for schools to fully reopen Saturday, exactly one year since public schools in New York City were forced to close due to the pandemic.
Current guidelines say an entire school building may shut down if there are two or more confirmed coronavirus cases among staff and students.
The city’s high schools have been closed to in-person learning since November. But students are set to return to the classrooms later this month.
The rally in Lower Manhattan will call for all schools to open full time, extracurricular activities to resume and to end the “two-case rule.