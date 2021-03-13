NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in Brooklyn that left an elderly man seriously injured.
It happened Feb. 10 just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Shore Parkway and East 16th Street in Sheepshead Bay.
According to police, an 80-year-old man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma turned onto East 16th Street and struck him.
The driver then took off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.