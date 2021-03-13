CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in Brooklyn that left an elderly man seriously injured.

It happened Feb. 10 just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Shore Parkway and East 16th Street in Sheepshead Bay.

Police say the driver of this vehicle struck an 80-year-old pedestrian in Sheepshead Bay then drove off on Feb. 10, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

According to police, an 80-year-old man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma turned onto East 16th Street and struck him.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries to both his legs.

The driver then took off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have released photos of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

