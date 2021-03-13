NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released pictures of a man wanted after a woman was allegedly pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan.
It happened on a platform at the West 96th Street station where the woman, 25, was waiting for a northbound 2 train around 5 a.m. on March 12.
The woman reportedly got into an argument with the attacker, which led to him pushing her onto the tracks, according to police.
The woman was able to climb back up to the platform on her own and refused medical attention, police said.
Last month, the police department assigned hundreds of additional officers to patrol the subway system in response to an alarming rise in violence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.