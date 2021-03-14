(CBS) – The stars were out in force for the GRAMMYs red carpet tonight on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. While this year’s awards were a little different than many of the previous 62 awards, viewers were still treated to some incredible performances, impressive wins and of course, stunning fashion.
Check out the list below for the nine individuals who stole the show before the show!READ MORE: Garden State Parkway Reopens After Large Brush Fire In New Jersey Forced Closure
1) Taylor Swift
2) Harry Styles
3) Lizzo
4) Jhene AikoREAD MORE: New York City Honors Pandemic Victims In 'Day Of Remembrance' Virtual Memorial, Marking 1 Year Since City's First Known COVID-19 Death
5) Dua Lipa
6) Billie Eilish And Finneas
7) HAIM
8) Noah Cyrus
9) Black PumasMORE NEWS: Report: Longtime Adviser To Gov. Andrew Cuomo Allegedly Tried To Gauge County Officials' Loyalty Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation