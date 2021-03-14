NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man and a woman from the Bronx are accused of scamming an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars.
According to Greenburgh police, a police department in Wisconsin received a report Saturday that an elderly woman had been scammed.
The victim said someone had called her saying her grandson had been in an accident in White Plains, and in order to prevent her grandson from receiving a summons, she needed to send $15,500 to an address in Greenburgh.
Detectives from the Greenburgh Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service went to the address where the woman had sent the money.
While conducting surveillance, investigators saw a man take the package the woman had sent from the front stoop of the house before getting into a vehicle and trying to drive away.
Police stopped the vehicle and arrested 34-year-old Dale M. Brown and 32-year-old Jeannelle Cruz.
Brown and Cruz are both facing charges of criminal possession of stolen property.