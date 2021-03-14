NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are trying to track down suspects involved in a string of robberies.
According to police, three young men are believed to be responsible for at least six violent robberies.
The attacks have happened over the last two months.
Investigators say the suspects have put their victims in chokeholds or use a knife before taking off with cash and cell phones.
So far, none of the victims have been seriously injured.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.