NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a group of individuals wanted in connection to a robbery in Brooklyn.
It happened Thursday on Washington Avenue near Willoughby Avenue in Clinton Hill.
According to police, seven individuals approached a 14-year-old boy who was standing in front of a building and began assaulting him.
The individuals allegedly stole the teenager’s cell phone before running off.
The victim was not taken to a local hospital.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.