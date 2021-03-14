By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’re once again talkin’ about the wind, as our weekend finishes on a blustery note despite seasonably cool temps and bright skies.READ MORE: Police Searching For Suspects In String Of Violent Robberies In The Bronx
A cold front moving through the area will send temps plummeting overnight into the teens and 20s, feeling much colder with the wind. Bundle up!
Tomorrow will be a much colder day compared to the last few, and despite full sunshine were gonna be stuck in the 30s.READ MORE: Garden State Parkway, Route 70 Shut Down Near Lakewood, Brick Township As Crews Battle Large Brush Fire
The gusty conditions will also make it feel like the 20s for most of the day.
Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday ahead of a weak area of disturbed weather that may bring some rain & snow showers during the PM on Tuesday… Stay tuned!MORE NEWS: 2 Bronx Residents Accused Of Scamming Elderly Woman Out Of $15,500