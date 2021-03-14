By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
A wind advisory is in effect until midnight tonight. Gusts of 40-50 mph will be possible as a strong cold front moves across the region.
Monday is bright and breezy as highs struggle to reach 40 degrees. Bundle up!
Our next risk of any precip arrives Tuesday. It’s not looking overly impressive right now, but there’s the chance of some rain/snow showers, especially heading into the evening.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!