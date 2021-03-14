NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer are joining the calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid investigations into allegations of sexual harassment.
Richards and Brewer released a joint statement calling on the governor to step down.
LINK: Timeline Of Allegations Against Gov. Andrew Cuomo
The statement says, in part:
While we support the ongoing investigations, we believe that the experiences recounted by the now seven women who have come forward warrant a call for the Governor’s resignation. We cannot condone this behavior and don’t believe that government can work effectively amid, nor should it try to work around, such a serious situation.
The borough presidents are the latest in a wave of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to condemn Cuomo for his alleged behavior.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, all but six of New York’s U.S. House representatives and a majority of Democrats in the state legislature also have called on him to resign.
READ MORE: Cuomo Says He Will Not Resign As Sens. Schumer, Gillibrand, Reps. Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez And More Call For Him To Step Down
Cuomo has refused, calling himself a victim of political cancel culture and asked New Yorkers to wait for the results of the Attorney General’s investigation.