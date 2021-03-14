LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple crews responded to a large fire in the area of Lakewood and Brick Township on Sunday.

Lakewood Police said around 5:30 p.m. that the brush fire had spread to two structures on Airport Road. Multiple fire departments responded to try to bring it under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Because of the fire, the Garden State Parkway is closed in both directions between exits 83 and 91, and Route 70 is closed and detoured in both directions between the Garden State Parkway and CR 549/Chambers Bridge Road.

UPDATE: Rt 70 all lanes closed and detoured in both directions between Garden State Parkway in Lakewood to CR 549/Chambers Bridge Rd in Brick due to brush fire. Also Ramps to/from Parkway to Rt 70 are closed. https://t.co/3aVX0Ul5aU — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) March 14, 2021

Garden State Parkway closed in both directions between exits 83 & 91. Heavy congestion on Rts 9, 70, and 88 in Lakewood, Brick and Tom’s River due to forest fire. Avoid area if possible. Expect major delays — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) March 14, 2021

Brick Township Police say Brick Lake Park and stores along the westbound side of Route 70 have been evacuated. Additionally, the gas pumps in the Costco Plaza across the street have been shut down.

A fire weather watch was issued for the area Saturday afternoon due to very dry and windy conditions, which can contribute to the spread of wildfires.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for most of the area. Very dry and windy conditions are expected Sunday into Monday. Conditions will be favorable for the rapid spread of any wildfires, so use caution with any potential ignition sources! #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/WoBGLJhiWT — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 13, 2021

The National Weather Service reported Sunday afternoon that winds in the area of the Lakewood fire were gusting near 40 mph.

Both state and local crews are involved in fighting a significant fire in the Lakewood area near the Garden State Parkway. Relative humidity is around 20% in the area with winds gusting near 40 mph, making for difficult conditions for firefighters. #NJwx https://t.co/8L0o9F2QJJ — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 14, 2021

