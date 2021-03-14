HAPPENING NOWGarden State Parkway, Route 70 Shut Down Near Lakewood, Brick Township As Crews Battle Large Brush Fire
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brick Township, Brush Fire, Garden State Parkway, Lakewood, Local TV, New Jersey, Route 70

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple crews responded to a large fire in the area of Lakewood and Brick Township on Sunday.

Lakewood Police said around 5:30 p.m. that the brush fire had spread to two structures on Airport Road. Multiple fire departments responded to try to bring it under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Because of the fire, the Garden State Parkway is closed in both directions between exits 83 and 91, and Route 70 is closed and detoured in both directions between the Garden State Parkway and CR 549/Chambers Bridge Road.

Brick Township Police say Brick Lake Park and stores along the westbound side of Route 70 have been evacuated. Additionally, the gas pumps in the Costco Plaza across the street have been shut down.

A fire weather watch was issued for the area Saturday afternoon due to very dry and windy conditions, which can contribute to the spread of wildfires.

The National Weather Service reported Sunday afternoon that winds in the area of the Lakewood fire were gusting near 40 mph.

