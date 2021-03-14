NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Music’s Biggest Night is almost here, and the performances are sure to be the talk of the water cooler Monday.

One of the performers is from our backyard and will be hitting the GRAMMY stage for the first time — and with a message.

Harlem native Tamika Mallory has dedicated her life’s work to fighting for equality and social justice. As an advocate for gun control, feminism and the Black Lives Matter movement, she has become a powerful voice during protests and demonstrations, most recently in light of the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Over the summer, Mallory gave a highly talked about speech titled “State of Emergency,” which is also the name of her new book.

Mallory co-founded the nonprofit Until Freedom, an intersectional social justice organization rooted in the leadership of diverse people of color to address systematic and racial injustice. She was also one of the leading organizers of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and was recognized on the Time 100 list that year.

She is expected to bring a powerful performance and awareness to the stage. You can watch the GRAMMYs live at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS2 or the new streaming app Paramount+.