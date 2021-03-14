NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Activist Tamika Mallory appeared alongside rapper Lil Baby during his performance at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night.

The artist took the stage to perform his song “The Bigger Picture,” which was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Mallory, a Harlem native, joined him during the performance.

“It’s a state of emergency. It’s been a hell of a year. Hell for over 400 years. My people, it’s time we stand. It’s time we demand the freedom that this land promises. President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy and everything else that freedom encompasses, and to accomplish this, we don’t need allies. We need accomplices. It’s bigger than black and white. This is not a trend, this is our plight. Until freedom,” she said.

Mallory has dedicated her life’s work to fighting for equality and social justice. As an advocate for gun control, feminism and the Black Lives Matter movement, she has become a powerful voice during protests and demonstrations, most recently in light of the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Over the summer, Mallory gave a highly talked about speech titled “State of Emergency,” which is also the name of her new book.

Mallory co-founded the nonprofit Until Freedom, an intersectional social justice organization rooted in the leadership of diverse people of color to address systematic and racial injustice. She was also one of the leading organizers of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and was recognized on the Time 100 list that year.