NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are still searching for the gunman suspected of killing Gudelia Vallinas, a mother of two, who inadvertently walked into a gunfight in Queens.

The case is one of several shootings this weekend under investigation by the NYPD, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

Police flooded the streets of Astoria on Saturday to look for evidence.

Vallinas, 37, was caught in crossfire as armed young men took aim at each other the night before, police said.

The suspects were arguing inside the nearby Woodside Houses. Vallinas was not the intended target.

Those who knew her are distraught.

“It’s so sad. To tell you the truth, I’m very sad. It’s hard. It’s hard,” a family friend told CBS2. “She was a very nice, very nice mommy, very nice daughter. I know the parents, also.”

Family members said Vallinas was running a quick errand Friday night near Broadway and 48th Street when a bullet struck her in the head. She was less than two blocks from her home.

Violence across the city escalated this weekend.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

Police said the boy and two other teenagers were walking on Farragut Road near East 82nd Street when someone jumped out of a car, opened fire and took off.

The 17-year-old was hit in the chest. An 18-year old was shot in the face and a 19-year-old in the leg.

Just after midnight Sunday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg at the corner of West 165th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights.

So far, police have not made arrests in any of the three shootings.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.