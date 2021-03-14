By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a cold and bright start to the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s, but with far less wind than yesterday. That will change during the afternoon though, as we’re expecting a cold front to be preceded by strong winds this afternoon.READ MORE: Hundreds March Through Streets Of Manhattan On 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death
Otherwise it'll be a beautiful Sunday with bright skies and cool temps right around 50… and enjoy the sun setting after 7 p.m.! The cold front will knock temps down considerably tonight, into the teens and 20s with some single digit chills Monday morning… a reminder that it still is technically winter!