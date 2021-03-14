NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A protest in Hell’s Kitchen turned violent, leaving a man who was dining outdoors injured, police said Sunday.
Police released images of the 48-year-old man they said was dining on Ninth Avenue near 43rd Street during a protest Saturday evening.READ MORE: New York City To Honor Pandemic Victims In 'Day Of Remembrance' Virtual Memorial, Marking 1 Year Since City's First Known COVID-19 Death
According to investigators, someone broke the dining structure’s acrylic barrier, which cut the side of the man’s face.READ MORE: De Blasio Says Cuomo Is 'Literally In The Way Of Us Saving Lives' By Refusing To Resign
The protesters allegedly tried to prevent EMS from rendering first aid.MORE NEWS: Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer Join Calls For Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Resignation
So far, no arrests have been made.