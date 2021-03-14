CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A protest in Hell’s Kitchen turned violent, leaving a man who was dining outdoors injured, police said Sunday.

Police released images of the 48-year-old man they said was dining on Ninth Avenue near 43rd Street during a protest Saturday evening.

According to investigators, someone broke the dining structure’s acrylic barrier, which cut the side of the man’s face.

The protesters allegedly tried to prevent EMS from rendering first aid.

So far, no arrests have been made.

