YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead after an hours-long standoff with police in Yonkers.
The incident started Saturday morning when officers were sent to a home on Livingston Avenue to conduct a welfare check.
Police say an individual inside the home threatened the officers and fired shots at them. Officers then returned fire.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
*** UPDATE 20210313 1945 ***
The crisis negotiation event has ended. Members of the Emergency Service Unit made entry into the home and discovered the subject deceased… #YonkersPD pic.twitter.com/3LJ1pjCfzy
— Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) March 14, 2021
Multiple streets were closed in the area for several hours while police and negotiators attempted to resolve the situation.
Police say officers went into the home around 6 p.m. and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man’s name is not being released at this time.
CBS2’s Cory James reports the individual has a history with law enforcement and a neighbor recently called the cops on him.