YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead after an hours-long standoff with police in Yonkers.

The incident started Saturday morning when officers were sent to a home on Livingston Avenue to conduct a welfare check.

Police say an individual inside the home threatened the officers and fired shots at them. Officers then returned fire.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Multiple streets were closed in the area for several hours while police and negotiators attempted to resolve the situation.

Police say officers went into the home around 6 p.m. and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

CBS2’s Cory James reports the individual has a history with law enforcement and a neighbor recently called the cops on him.

