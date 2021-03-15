NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the person who stole a shtreimel, or fur hat, from a Hasidic man in Brooklyn.
It happened Friday at 6:15 p.m. on the corner of Wallabout Street and Marcy Aveune.
Surveillance video shows a 27-year-old man walking down the street when the suspect runs up behind him, grabs the hat, and runs off. Additional video shows the suspect running with the shtreimel on Walton Avenue near Harrison Avenue.
The hat is valued at $8,000.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.