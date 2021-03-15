NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger in a shooting that injured two people at a restaurant in Brooklyn on Monday.

That shooting happened inside Pitkin Seafood in Brownsville, according to the NYPD.

The quick, fast-moving gunfire had Shanequia Iverson fearing for her life.

“I didn’t see the people who were shot because I was ducking for cover,” Iverson told CBS2’s Cory James. “You hear seven to eight gunshots… Like, am I hit?”

Investigators said a 53-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were standing in line for food when an unknown suspect started shooting from outside the restaurant.

The man was hit in the foot. A bullet grazed the woman’s arm.

“Afterwards it was like a crime scene out here, yellow tape, everything is bandaged up. We can’t walk this way, you can’t walk that way,” said Iverson

This comes on the heels of a deadly weekend in New York City. Police responded to at least 13 shootings involving 20 victims, including a Queens mother of two and a 17-year-old boy from Brooklyn who were both killed.

It’s why district leader Anthony Jones said he showed up to the latest crime scene near Pitkin Avenue and Chester Street with a loudspeaker, begging people in the neighborhood who saw something to say something.

“Come on out, let’s do something to save the lives of our young people,” Jones said.

Iverson says young people must be taken care of.

“This got to stop. Whatever violence is going on, you all got to settle that amongst each other. We don’t need this violence in the street. It’s kids out here,” Iverson said.

Both victims in Monday’s shooting were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

A detailed description of the suspect has not been released, but police are hoping surveillance videos in the area help them make an arrest.