NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released new video of a man wanted in connection with a hate crime last month in Harlem.
Police said the suspect made anti-Asian comments during the Feb. 15 attack in front of Fred Samuel Park on Lenox Avenue.

The suspect allegedly punched the 27-year-old victim as he walked to his car.
The suspect allegedly punched the 27-year-old victim as he walked to his car.
When the victim asked him why, police said the suspect made anti-Asian statements and punched the man in the face.
He took off heading east on West 139th Street.
The victim suffered pain and swelling to his face.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.