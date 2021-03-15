TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — First Lady Jill Biden is visiting the Garden State on Monday.
She’s scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m. at the military base in Trenton.
Then she and Gov. Phil Murphy will visit an elementary school in Burlington.
It’s part of the White House promotion of the newly enacted American Rescue Plan.
The nation’s schools are receiving thousands of dollars for things like cleaning supplies, education technology and mental health services.