NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Meisha Ross Porter began her first day as chancellor of New York City schools Monday, and she’s starting with many challenges ahead.

Ross Porter toured PS 15 in Red Hook, Brooklyn, where she said school visits will be central to creating meaningful policies.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported, she was escorted to various classrooms by two students who showed her the reality of attending school in a pandemic – from where families pick up grab-and-go lunches, to a class where a teacher has to navigate in-person and virtual learning at the same time.

Unlike most jobs, there’s no grace period. Cline-Thomas sat down exclusively with Ross Porter on her first day as she forges the difficult road ahead.

Her most immediate responsibilities include planning to reopen high schools next week. She’s also creating a strategy around how summer school could look much different this year.

Watch: Exclusive Interview With Meisha Ross Porter

“This summer, we have to think about multiple groups of students and what they’ve experienced and what they need to build summer as a bridge back to opening in September,” Ross Porter said.

“What’s the big change parents will see?” Cline-Thomas asked.

“I think the big change parents will see is, one, one of their own at the helm of the school system and, two, somebody who is really ready to hear from parents, all parents, not one group of parents,” Ross Porter said.

The interview also covered Ross Porter’s plans around opening schools, addressing learning loss and what she would tell her younger self. After all, she is making history as the first Black woman to lead New York City schools.