TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the New Jersey State Police, 10 new cruisers are on the roads.
The new fleet of police vehicles feature a single red emergency light, similar to ones on trooper cars from the 1940s and ’50s.
State Police Unveil Retrofitted Patrol Vehicles
Yesterday, Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Mottley and Major Robert Linden joined troopers from the Tactical Patrol Unit to unveil a fleet of 10 vehicles to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the New Jersey State Police. pic.twitter.com/DHiPUjopI3
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) March 13, 2021
A throwback New Jersey State Police logo is on the sides.