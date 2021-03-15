CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, New Jersey State Police

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the New Jersey State Police, 10 new cruisers are on the roads.

The new fleet of police vehicles feature a single red emergency light, similar to ones on trooper cars from the 1940s and ’50s.

A throwback New Jersey State Police logo is on the sides.

