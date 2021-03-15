NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating another alleged anti-Asian incident in New York City.
A woman is accused of yelling "Go back to China," at a 25-year-old woman on the East Side.
The alleged victim said she was waiting in a crosswalk when the woman approached her asking where she was from. She alerted her husband who was nearby and started recording the incident.
“I’m not touching you,” the man says to the woman.
"I'm not touching you," the man says to the woman.

"You're assaulting me. You're assaulting me. You're assaulting me," the woman shouts as she appears to be getting into the taxi.
“You said communist China?” he says
“Well isn’t that where you’re from?” the woman replies.
It happened on East 22nd Street and First Avenue on March 14.
The couple has filed a harassment complain with the NYPD.