PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Hard hit by the pandemic, the city of Paterson, N.J. is slated to receive $63.7 million from the American Rescue Plan.
Rep. Bill Pascrell (D) says the historic relief package is one of the most important pieces of legislation he’s ever voted on.READ MORE: First Lady Jill Biden Visiting School In New Jersey
“Because of the American Rescue Plan we can fill budget gaps that would have set us back a generation,” Pascrell said. “This is money that will ensure our city can keep services going that we rely on every single day.”READ MORE: New Jersey Residents To Receive $9.5 Billion In Stimulus Checks From American Rescue Plan
The American Rescue Plan provides $97.3 million to Passaic County. That includes $159 million for Paterson schools.MORE NEWS: What President Biden’s $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan Means For New York
The funds will also provide assistance to residents and small businesses.