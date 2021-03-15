NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the face on the subway.
The attack happened shortly before 7 a.m. on a Queens-bound M train pulling into the Myrtle/Wycoff avenues station in Bushwick.
Police said the suspect punched the 38-year-old victim in the back of the head. When she turned around, he allegedly punched her several more times in the face.
The suspect took off in an unknown direction, and the woman refused medical attention, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.