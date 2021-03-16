FALLSBURG, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Ronald DeFeo Jr., the Long Island man convicted of murdering his family in Amityville, New York has died.
DeFeo was serving 25 years to life in prison at the Sullivan Correctional Facility.
He died Friday, March 12. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
DeFeo was convicted in the shooting deaths of his parents, two sisters and two brothers inside their home in 1974.
The gruesome murders were depicted in a book and the 1979 film “The Amityville Horror.”