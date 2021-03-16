By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! It’s another cold start out there, but luckily the winds have died down. Temps are in the 20s for most with some teens in the NW suburbs.READ MORE: Cuomo Accuser Charlotte Bennett Meets With Investigators For 4 Hours; Poll Finds 50% Of New Yorkers Think Governor Should Not Resign
Clouds will be on the increase through the day with highs similar to yesterday… Upper 30s to low 40s.
It stays dry until late afternoon and early evening today. Precip will then be moving in from the west, mainly in the form of some snow showers.
During the night, it mixes with and changes to rain for the city and south, with more in the way of snow to the north.READ MORE: 2 Hurt In Shooting At Seafood Restaurant In Brooklyn
The entire event is very light and any accumulations would be in the higher elevations N&W where up to 1 inch is possible. Perhaps a brief coating closer to the city, but that quickly gets washed away.
Just enough for a reminder that it’s technically still winter!
MORE NEWS: NYPD Investigating Alleged Anti-Asian Harassment; Woman In Video Accused Of Shouting 'Go Back To China'
Some leftover rain or snow showers Wednesday morning will clear out by midday as temps climb into the upper 40s. Have a great day!