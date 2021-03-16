GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A castle owned by Derek Jeter is up for sale at a reduced price.
The home on Greenwood Lake in Orange County was once owned by the parents of Jeter’s grandfather, before the family sold it in 1996.READ MORE: Cuomo's Political Problems Mount As St. Sen. Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins Says She Thinks Impeachment Trial Would Result In Conviction
When it came back on the market last year, the retired Yankees’ captain bought and restored it.READ MORE: 2 People Shot In Line At Brooklyn Seafood Restaurant, Amid Growing Concerns About Gun Violence
Now that Jeter is part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins, he and his family spend much of their time in Florida.MORE NEWS: Women's History Month: Virtual Tours Explore How Female Historic Figures Shaped New York
Previously listed at $14.75 million, the castle can now be yours for just $12.75 million.