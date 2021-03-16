NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Elliot Page is opening up for the the first time about coming out as transgender in a new Time magazine cover story.
The actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, now stars in Umbrella Academy on Netflix.
In December, Page announced on Instagram that he was transgender, and changing his name to Elliot.
He says he was inspired by trans icons including Janet Mock and Laverne Cox who have found success in Hollywood on their own terms.
Page tells Time magazine a lot of his energy was spent being uncomfortable in his body. He says undergoing top surgery has transformed his life.
"I just never recognized myself. For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself," Page told the magazine. "This feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life, mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety."
To read the full interview, CLICK HERE.