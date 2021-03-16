NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A company known for taking history lovers on tours through New York City is bringing the interactive experience to people at home.

This Women’s History Month, Inside Out Tours is highlight the fierce females who helped shape the Big Apple.

President Stacey Toussaint guided CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis through the Great Women of New York virtual tour, showing the city’s hidden history — or in this case, “her-story.”

“Really starting with the Native American women — the Lenape Indians — who had been here since 10,000 B.C.,” Toussaint explained. “Going all the way to modern times.”

The tour uses 360-degree technology. It begins, virtually, in Battery Park and includes stops at the African Burial Ground, Grand Central and Trinity Church — significant places to share stories of important female figures.

“We talked about this woman here, Margaret Corbin,” Toussaint said. “She’s really the first female soldier that was recognized who was fighting during the Revolutionary War.”

The Women’s Rights Pioneers statue is one of 10 stops along the virtual tour, and an important one.

“This was the first statue of real women put in Central Park,” said Toussaint. “Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and also Sojourner Truth… Three amazing New York women who fought both against slavery through the Abolitionist movement and also for giving the women the right to vote.”

The hour-long tour about women is led by women, like Toussaint. Inside Out Tours expanded its walking tours to this interactive, online experience when the pandemic hit, bringing history to your home.

“From anywhere in the world, you could learn about these women,” Toussaint said.

From enslaved women, to religious leaders and 9/11 heroes, it’s a tour about trailblazers — from women on Wall Street to those in the highest court.

Inside Out Tours offers group virtual tours and still does some in-person tours. You can learn more about the Great Women of New York virtual tour by clicking here.