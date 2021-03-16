NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two firefighters were hurt fighting a fire in a Midtown penthouse Tuesday.
It happened just after 11 a.m. on West 58th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Fire officials say flames were in the walls of an apartment on the 16th floor of a 17-story building.
The two firefighters sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.