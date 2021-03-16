CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Linden, Missing, New Jersey, Rahway

RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police want the public’s help in the search for missing New Jersey teacher Brian Gooney.

The 55-year-old was last seen around 9 p.m. on March 9 walking away from his home on Main Street in Rahway.

READ MORE: Police: 18-Year-Old Woman Grabbed By Throat In Unprovoked Attack

He’s described as 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and dark pants.

READ MORE: Amityville Killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. Dies In Prison

Gooney works as a paraprofessional at Soehl Middle School in Linden, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“Please help us find one of our Linden Public Schools family who has gone missing,” the post read.

MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Gunman Opens Fire Into Apartment Building In Jackson Heights

Anyone with information about Gooney’s whereabouts is asked to call Rahway Police at 732-827-2200.

CBSNewYork Team