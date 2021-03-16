RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police want the public’s help in the search for missing New Jersey teacher Brian Gooney.
The 55-year-old was last seen around 9 p.m. on March 9 walking away from his home on Main Street in Rahway.
He's described as 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and dark pants.
Gooney works as a paraprofessional at Soehl Middle School in Linden, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
"Please help us find one of our Linden Public Schools family who has gone missing," the post read.
Anyone with information about Gooney’s whereabouts is asked to call Rahway Police at 732-827-2200.