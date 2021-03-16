Expect more clouds today with a chance of snow/rain showers this afternoon, especially late. Highs will be similar to yesterday in the upper 30s to near 40°.
Slightly more organized snow/rain showers push through tonight with the focus of the snow activity to our N&W; a trace-1″ of snowfall is expected, but mainly across the northern half of the area.
Tomorrow will start off with some patchy sprinkles/drizzle, but we should dry out by mid-morning or so. For the remainder of the day, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° — nearly 10° warmer than today.
A more substantial rainfall is expected Thursday into Friday morning with potentially some snow on the tail-end of this system. We’ll have more details on this in the coming days.