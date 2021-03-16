By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a C-O-L-D day across the region with clouds dominating… and there are even some raindrops and snowflakes moving through. That being said, we don’t expect a washout but some roads could be slick overnight with temps close to freezing.
Tomorrow will start off cloudy with some lingering drops and flakes, but the rest of St. Patrick’s Day will feature some afternoon breaks of sun and temperatures about 15 degrees warmer than today… nearing 50!
Clouds return overnight into Thursday ahead of our next storm, which looks to bring more considerable precipitation in the form of rain Thursday night.