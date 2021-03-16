CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark Liberty International Airport, Phil Murphy

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey state health officials visited a vaccination site in Newark on Tuesday.

That’s where newly eligible workers from Newark Liberty International Airport got their shots.

COVID VACCINE

Monday, New Jersey expanded who can get the coronavirus vaccine to include a number of people, such as public transportation workers, public safety personnel and migrant farm workers.

CBSNewYork Team