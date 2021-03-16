NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey state health officials visited a vaccination site in Newark on Tuesday.
That’s where newly eligible workers from Newark Liberty International Airport got their shots.
Monday, New Jersey expanded who can get the coronavirus vaccine to include a number of people, such as public transportation workers, public safety personnel and migrant farm workers.