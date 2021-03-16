NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Blood Center has announced a blood shortage emergency.
The agency says its currently has a four day supply of blood, far below what's needed by area hospitals.
They say New York's healthcare system requires 1,500 donations daily to treat patients ranging from trauma victims to new babies to cancer patients.
Donors with type O and B blood are particularly needed – NYBC says it currently has a 1-2 day supply of those blood types.
Donations are by appointment only. To make an appointment call 1-800-933-2566 or CLICK HERE.