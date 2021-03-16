CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City bars shut down a year ago Tuesday, and restaurants switched to take-out only.

The effect has been devastating, with one estimate reporting 1,000 city restaurants permanently closed over the last year.

Now there’s hope things are turning around.

At the end of the week, indoor dining capacity increases to 50% in New York City and New Jersey, and up to 75% in the rest of New York State.

