NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new accusations that Sharon Osbourne, a host of the CBS show “The Talk,” used homophobic and anti-Asian slurs to describe her former co-hosts.
According to a report by independent journalist Yashar Ali, Osbourne used the slurs to describe Sarah Gilbert and Julie Chen.
CBS is already investigating an argument last week between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood.
After Tuesday’s report, CBS says it’s extending the show’s hiatus until next Tuesday.
Osbourne says the allegations were made by a disgruntled former employee and that she is "disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised at the lies."
The network said in a statement that, “CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk.'”